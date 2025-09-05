Wade Barrett makes announcement on recent Nikki Bella controversy ahead of SmackDown

Wade Barrett made an announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown regarding his recent beef with Nikki Bella. The former Divas Champion was in action at Clash in Paris this past Sunday night.Barrett made a remark about Nikki Bella ahead of Clash in Paris that upset the veteran. He claimed that Bella was desperate to prove that she could still compete with the new generation of WWE Superstars, and Bella reacted to the comment by claiming that the former Intercontinental Champion ignored her at RAW. Barrett responded to Bella's accusation and claimed that it was not true.Now, it appears that cooler heads have prevailed, and the two stars have put the issue behind them. The 45-year-old took to social media ahead of SmackDown to confirm that his beef with Nikki Bella had been squashed, and he was allowed back into the Bella Army.&quot;Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008. A difference of perspective - to which we are all entitled - but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately,&quot; he wrote.The 41-year-old challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris but came up short in the match. Lynch later interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship match at the PLE to help Seth Rollins retain the title.Bill Apter reacts to Nikki Bella's match at WWE Clash in ParisLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his honest thoughts about the Women's Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter suggested that the timing was off between the two stars at the PLE and Bella might not have been ready to have a major match yet.&quot;It seemed a bit off. It was something that didn't click there. Out of all the matches on that card, that was the match that I was very blasé in watching. The timing... Joe Lowry, one of our Sportskeeda staff here, said that he thought he saw like a gash on Nikki Bella's thigh. I don't know, I didn't go back and look. But I don't know if Bella was really ready for the big spotlight just yet, and it was so big,&quot; said Apter. Real Time Wrestling @RealTMWrestlingLINKAccording to the Nikki &amp;amp;amp; Brie Show, Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Title was initially scheduled for Raw in the UK. #WWEIt will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bella following her loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris.