  Nikki Bella makes major WWE announcement after AJ Lee's legendary return on SmackDown

Nikki Bella makes major WWE announcement after AJ Lee's legendary return on SmackDown

By JP David
Modified Sep 07, 2025 13:52 GMT
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)

Nikki Bella and AJ Lee were the complete opposites in WWE, forming the biggest rivalry of their generation. Following Lee's return on SmackDown, Bella made a major announcement on social media.

After more than 10 years since leaving WWE, Lee made her triumphant return this past Friday on SmackDown. She confronted Becky Lynch, who has been tormenting her husband, CM Punk. Lynch slapped the hell out of Punk on RAW and taunted Chicago on SmackDown.

The following day, Nikki Bella announced that she'll be on RAW this Monday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It's unclear what the Hall of Famer's agenda is since she lost to Lynch at Clash in Paris, failing to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"I am SO excited for Milwaukee Bella Army!!! ✨🤍🙏🏼❤️," Nikki tweeted.

Since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella has only had four matches so far. She failed to win the Evolution Battle Royal and lost to Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris. Nevertheless, she has a win over Chelsea Green and was part of the victorious foursome on the July 28 edition of RAW.

Nikki Bella reacts to AJ Lee's WWE return

Following the clarification on the issue between her and Wade Barrett, Nikki Bella was asked by a fan if she's interested in facing AJ Lee once again. Nikki would like to see it happen due to their history, while also teasing the return of her twin sister, Brie Bella, and Paige.

"That would be so fun! We had a great and magical run! Loving 2025 so much!!! 😍☺️💋 Goodness imagine if Paige and Brie showed up! 😱🙃😜," Nikki tweeted.

With CM Punk and AJ Lee reunited in WWE, almost anything can happen. There are also reports about more returns happening, as per Cory Hays of BodySlam.net. Though it's unclear if it pertains to injured stars being cleared or former stars signing with the company, it still brings excitement since fans love surprises.

Edited by JP David
