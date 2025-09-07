Nikki Bella breaks silence after AJ Lee returns to WWE

WWE legend Nikki Bella recently took to social media to break her silence after AJ Lee's massive return to the Stamford-based promotion. The former Divas Champion came out of retirement on this week's SmackDown.2025 has been a great year for fans of the Divas era in World Wrestling Entertainment. First, Nikki Bella made her electrifying return to the ring at this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Now, another legendary Diva, AJ Lee, has returned to WWE TV. Lee made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown, helping her husband, CM Punk, by assaulting Becky Lynch.An X user recently asked Bella if she would want to face her former rival, AJ Lee, inside the squared circle now that the latter has come out of retirement. The Hall of Famer replied to the fan, writing that it would be fun to face Lee as they had a &quot;magical run&quot; during the Divas era.Nikki added that she has been loving 2025 so far before dropping a massive teaser of her twin sister, Brie Bella, and Paige (aka Saraya's) possible returns to the Stamford-based promotion.&quot;That would be so fun! We had a great and magical run! Loving 2025 so much!!! Goodness imagine if Paige and Brie showed up!&quot; she wrote.Check out the post below:Since Nikki Bella's return, Brie is expected to come back to the ring as well. Meanwhile, Saraya (Paige) is also heavily rumored to return to WWE after she left AEW a few months back.WWE legend Mark Henry reacted to AJ Lee's return on SmackDownAfter AJ Lee's return to WWE TV on SmackDown, Mark Henry talked about it on a recent edition of Busted Open. The Hall of Famer said that he felt like he had won a lottery after seeing Lee come out of retirement.&quot;If you've got a billion dollars, you do whatever you want, right? But that's what I felt like watching AJ Lee come to the ring. I felt like I won the lottery.&quot;It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee and Nikki Bella will cross paths on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming in the coming weeks.