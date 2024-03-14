"I miss you" - Released superstar reacts to Liv Morgan's recent photo with former WWE Champion

Liv Morgan was recently seen alongside former WWE Champion Big E. Taking to social media, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, reacted to Morgan's photo with Big E.

Morgan is working on Monday Night RAW, where she recently lost a vital match to Becky Lynch on the Road To WrestleMania 40. The 29-year-old is still determined to dethrone Rhea Ripley and win the Women's World Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Perry commented a three-word message on Morgan's post. The former SmackDown Women's Champion attended a recent Philadelphia 76ers game:

"I miss you," wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan recalled feeling nervous before a segment with CJ Perry, aka Lana

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, were part of a storyline involving Rusev and Bobby Lashley. Morgan had interrupted Lana's on-screen wedding with Lashley.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump in 2020, Morgan stated she was nervous before the wedding segment featuring Lana, Lashley, and Rusev. She said:

"Yeah, I was just like, 'I have to bring it,' you know? It was the craziest high that I've ever felt. My adrenaline was through the roof to where I felt nothing. Like, I was pacing, pacing, pacing, and I was driving myself crazy. Right before I was about to go out, my body was just overwhelmed with ease. I never thought that I would object to a wedding."

Morgan is determined to win the WWE Women's World Championship. However, she was recently unsuccessful in winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

After losing to Becky Lynch on RAW, the two arch-rivals finally put their issues aside and shook hands before being attacked by Nia Jax. It remains to be seen what WWE plans for the former SmackDown Women's Champion on the Road To WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's current storyline? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : Who should Liv Morgan face at WrestleMania 40? Nia Jax Rhea Ripley & Becky Lynch 0 votes View Discussion