"I need that briefcase" - 33-year-old WWE star is ready to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Money in the Bank is just a month away, and many WWE Superstars hope to win the career-altering ladder match at the event. One star who is seemingly ready to take that next step is Montez Ford.

The 33-year-old WWE star has long been seen as a potential breakout performer. Hence, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match may be the thing that propels him to the top of the card.

Ahead of his qualifying match against LA Knight on Friday's SmackDown, Ford took to social media, warning his opponent.

“They love you, LA Knight, & I do too! But respectfully & love aside, I need that briefcase. So, see you tomorrow…Knight.”

-TEZ THANK U ALL FOR THE B-DAY WISHES32 WAS GOOD TO ME,BUT 33 WILL BE BETTER& IT STARTS WITH LA KNIGHT.THEY LOVE YOU, LA KNIGHT,& I DO TOO!BUT RESPECTFULLY & LOVE ASIDE,I 𝑵𝑬𝑬𝑫 THAT BRIEFCASE.SO, SEE YOU TOMORROW…KNIGHT.-TEZ https://t.co/5hgc95NIZK

Montez Ford has found great success as a part of the tag team Street Profits. He and his teammate Angelo Dawkins have captured the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships during their current run.

Montez Ford is eyeing WWE world championship gold

Having recently turned 33, Ford has plenty of years to make it to the company's top and eventually become the world champion.

During a recent interview on the Emarati radio show Talk 100.3, Montez said that he believes he may be the one to end Roman Reigns' 1005-day reign as WWE Universal Champion.

"I feel like I'm one of the guys, along with a lot of other people, I feel like I'm one of the guys that could definitely step up to the plate and like turn this business to another shift that has never been before. He's done some fantastic things, some fantastic feats. He's made so much history in this title reign. But, at this point, it should be my time. It's my time." [From 3:43 to 4:31]

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner earns the right to challenge any champion of their choice for up to a year. If Ford can win the high-stakes bout, he will advance further toward his goal of becoming a world champion.

Who will win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

