WWE returned to Australia last week for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2024. The promotion hosted three shows in the country, starting with SmackDown, then proceeding to Crown Jewel, and ultimately ending with Monday Night RAW, all of which were hosted at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Ad

The show ended shockingly as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed both turned on the Vision leader, Seth Rollins. The group was out celebrating after laying waste to LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk, before Breakker turned his attention to Seth and speared him in the middle of the ring.

The spear was then followed by a Tsunami from Bronson Reed. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shared his views about the final segment of the WWE show. He was talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and said that he liked the segment and that it was perfectly planned.

Ad

Trending

"I liked it. You know, Seth, the way they planted this was perfect, where, at the beginning of the show, they had all of them out there and Seth going that, I don't need these people in the ring. I don't need Paul. I don't need the Brons. I don't need any of them. I'm Seth freaking Rollins, the world champion. I don't need anybody. And they put that in the people's mind; his ego was so big. So, unless you read the spoilers, nobody expected them to end the show with Bron Breaker spearing, and it was a monster spear." Apter said.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

The Vision came together at WWE WrestleMania 41 when Seth Rollins joined hands with Paul Heyman. The duo then recruited both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to join them in the Vision. The group lasted only a few months before disbanding, and it remains to be seen whether Heyman, Breakker, and Reed would still work together in WWE.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences