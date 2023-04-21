"I don't need my ego rubbed" - Trish Stratus opens up on her problems with 36-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke about her beef with Becky Lynch.

A couple of weeks ago, Lita was attacked backstage, and Trish stepped in to help Becky with her title defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus and Lynch lost the match. In the aftermath of the encounter, the Hall of Famer struck her partner with a right hand, turning heel.

On this week's episode of After the Bell, Trish mentioned that she never got a moment of respect or acknowledgment from Lynch. The Hall of Famer stated that throughout her career, she thanked the people that paved the way for her, but she did not experience that reverence from Lynch during the time they worked together.

"The one person that really didn't acknowledge it much was Becky. I thought that's a bit off. Maybe she's super focused on the match and we'll get through these things." Trish added, "I don't need my ego rubbed. But it was just a little bit aloof and not just that thankful." She continued, "I'm always recognizing that it's a team effort and whatever, but I just didn't feel that from her and it kind of bugged me a bit, to be honest." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Trish Stratus cut a promo on RAW this week

A week after turning on Becky, Trish Stratus came out to the ring and addressed the WWE Universe during a promo segment this past Monday night.

The 47-year-old star mentioned that she had single-handedly changed the landscape of women's wrestling. She claimed responsibility for bringing the women's division on the map.

Trish Stratus ridiculed Becky Lynch and refused to be her sidekick. The Hall of Famer finally revealed that she had attacked her bestie, Lita, last week to take her out of the equation and ensure that The Man lost the tag team titles.

