"I NEED IT", "Fantasy turned reality" – WWE Universe salivating at the prospect of CM Punk's "dream match" against legendary 13-time champion

The WWE Universe took to Twitter (X) to express their excitement over the prospect of CM Punk facing legendary 13-time champion Stone Cold Steve Austin in a dream match.

Punk made a surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series: WarGames for the first time since 2014. The Straight Edge Superstar then appeared on the following episode of RAW, where he cut a fantastic promo. According to reports, he is listed as a free agent on the internal roster, so he might also show up during this week's episode of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin has been a household name in WWE and is still one of the most talked-about wrestlers even after not competing for years, apart from his one-off match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

However, the latest reports suggest that the Texas Rattlesnake might return to the Stamford-based promotion for a dream match against CM Punk.

WrestleLamia's Twitter handle recently posted about this report, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it. Most fans wanted to see the match happen at WrestleMania 40.

One fan thought the feud would be worth it because of the incredible promos the two stars could deliver.

CM Punk is reportedly set to feud with Seth Rollins before going after Roman Reigns in WWE

The WWE Universe loved CM Punk's return at the Survivor Series premium live event. However, Seth Rollins didn't seem too happy about it, as he was seen flipping off the Straight Edge Superstar in a clip that went viral on social media.

Now, according to a recent report, the Second City Saint's first feud might be against The Visionary, and in the future, he could go after Roman Reigns as well.

However, if a feud between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin happens in the future, fans might get to witness some of the best promos in wrestling, as the duo have incredible mic skills. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Punk.

Do you want to see a feud between the Texas Rattlesnake and the Second City Saint in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

