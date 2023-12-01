CM Punk could potentially have dream first time match against WWE Hall of Famer

CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames almost a decade after leaving the company. The fans have been curious about the plans for the former WWE Champion and the potential matches in his second run. According to reports, one dream match in the works is Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas rattlesnake last competed in a match against Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania 38. He had been out of in-ring action for almost 20 years before his last match. The fans have wished for a match between two of the greatest talkers in WWE history for years, and it seems like they might finally get their wish.

According to a report by Fightful Select, many within WWE are pushing for the match, and Punk has even had discussions about the same. According to one of their sources, The Chicago native will fly to Austin to discuss ideas with the Hall of Famer in an ideal scenario.

While everyone in the company is hopeful that the match will take place, there are still many hurdles to overcome before this match can take place.

CM Punk’s brand seemingly confirmed after his return to WWE

CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE’s weekly television this week on Monday Night RAW. With the returning star not starting a feud on his return to TV, many have been left wondering which brand he will call home.

According to a report from Ringside News, the red brand will be his brand moving forward.

With a readymade feud with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, it makes sense for him to stay on the brand. It will be interesting to see whether the rivalry between the two will be Punk’s first major program back in the company or he will face someone else before challenging The Visionary.

What matches do you want to see CM Punk in after his return? Let us know in the comments below.

