“I need Liv” - Former champion pleads for Liv Morgan’s WWE return

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wants Liv Morgan to make a return and be in her corner during matches.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan became the Women's Tag Team Champions at Money in the Bank earlier this year. Soon after losing the titles, Morgan got injured following a vicious attack from the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action ever since.

Talking to WWE's The Bump, Rodriguez stated that she is tired of wrestlers getting involved in her matches with Rhea Ripley. The former NXT Champion believes she can not trust any woman on the roster except for her tag team partner, Liv Morgan. That is the reason why she wants Liv to make a comeback and accompany her during her matches.

"I am staying on my toes. If there is one thing that I have learned about this division, it is that you can not trust anyone. No, nobody. I need Liv. I need Liv," she said.

Just like Raquel Rodriguez, the entire WWE Universe is also waiting for Liv Morgan to return. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books her much-awaited comeback.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan talks about his acting debut

Liv Morgan recently made her debut as an actor as part of the movie The Kill Room. The movie, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman in lead roles, was released on September 28.

In a video posted by WWE, the former SmackDown Women's Champion talked about her experience working on the new film. She said the skills she learned with the sports entertainment giant helped her transition into acting.

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching," Morgan said.

