"I was never buying wrestling boots again" - WWE Superstar MVP clears the air on retirement from wrestling 

WWE fans recently assumed that MVP was done with wrestling and had announced his retirement, to which he has now cleared the air about the situation.

In 2020, MVP returned to the company as a surprise entrant at Royal Rumble. Upon his arrival, he quickly chased Paul Heyman and was eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has been a major asset to Monday Night RAW and the creator of Hurt Business.

Montel Vontavious Porter recently made a statement that led fans to believe that the former United States Champion had retired from in-ring competition. Today, Porter addressed these rumors and cleared the air about his retirement from wrestling. Here's what he told the WWE Universe:

"MVP IS NOT RETIRED!!!!! I said I was never buying wrestling boots again. Somehow some IDIOTS turned that into my retirement."

It seems like wrestling fans mistook Porter's statement as he is still an active member of the roster and has not announced retirement from wrestling.

What has MVP been doing lately in WWE?

Earlier this year, MVP helped Bobby Lashley get his dream match with Brock Lesnar. Porter stood by Lashley's side as The All-Mighty won the WWE Championship by defeating The Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble 2022.

However, the two Superstars broke their partnership after Portner turned on Lashley and became Omos' manager after WrestleMania 38. The two feuded with Bobby Lashley for months in a losing effort before the new Triple-H regime began in WWE.

Last month, MVP issued a challenge to the returning Braun Strowman against his current client 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos. The two mega heavyweights were scheduled for a match at Crown Jewel 2022 which was Strowman's first premium live event in over a year.

During the build-up to their match, Strowman took out Porter with 3 Running Powerslams on the go-home episode of SmackDown. Due to the attack, MVP missed Crown Jewel and couldn't be in his client's corner for the match.

