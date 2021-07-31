"I have never done that" - Former WWE personality says he has not asked Shawn Michaels for a job 

Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently sat down for an explosive shoot interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He opened up about his controversial WWE release in 2009 and revealed his side of the story.

Marty Elias' WWE release boiled down to his backstage issues with Mark Carrano in addition to other political reasons behind the scenes. During his time in the WWE, Elias shared a close friendship with many wrestlers. One of his closest buddies was Shawn Michaels.

After leaving WWE, Marty Elias turned to music and other avenues before briefly returning to wrestling to work for Lucha Underground a few years back. The referee revealed that he never reached out to Shawn Michaels during his years away from WWE about a job.

Marty Elias regularly speaks to Shawn Michaels but has not brought the possibility of his WWE return. The veteran stated that he doesn't need a job as he had already achieved it all as a referee in WWE.

Marty Elias was the third person in the ring during The Undertaker's five-star match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25. Marty added that he is the greatest referee currently not on TV, but he has more important things in life to look forward to than a wrestling return.

Here's what Marty Elias had to say about not wanting a WWE return:

"And that's the thing I want people to know, not once have I ever asked Shawn Michaels to get me a job at WWE. Let's just put that out there. I have never done that. Shawn and I have had conversations about things. Shawn knows about this whole Mark Carrano thing, as did Triple H back in 2017. And we got the emails to prove it, and I never asked Shawn; I said look, and this was the closest I came to telling Shawn anything, I said, 'Shawn, if you ever get a chance to talk to Paul, just tell him I'd like to talk to him.' That's the extent of where my conversations with Shawn Michaels were "to try and get a job," which I don't need it. I have already main evented WrestleMania. These kids need to catch me; I don't need to catch them. I am the greatest referee who is not on TV. And I'm not on TV because I choose not to. There is more to life than professional wrestling," revealed Elias.

Marty Elias was his honest and outspoken self when he appeared on the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE referee also had a big message for John Laurinaitis, the executive who informed him about his release, which you can read here.

If you're using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Jack Cunningham