  "I never was enough of an elite wrestler" - Big E teases major career shift outside WWE

"I never was enough of an elite wrestler" - Big E teases major career shift outside WWE

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 20, 2025 07:57 GMT
Big E is a former WWE Champion
Big E is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: Big E on Instagram and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Big E recently teased a major career shift outside the world of professional wrestling. The former New Day star also talked about why he didn't join MMA despite wrestling in high school.

After setting several personal records in powerlifting, Big E joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and went on to make a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including the WWE Championship. However, the 38-year-old last stepped inside the ring on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he suffered a brutal neck injury and hasn't wrestled since.

During a recent interview with Kevin Iole on his YouTube Channel, Big E was asked if he ever thought about joining MMA because of his incredible physical build. The former New Day member replied that he didn't think about joining the sport because of his height.

Big E added that he loved MMA and also wrestled in high school but he believed he couldn't become an elite wrestler.

"Man, no. Not once. So, mind you, I am maybe 5'11", I'm about 255, so, you know as far as MMA fighting, like Stefan Struve is a 7-foot fighter at heavyweight. You have guys like Daniel Cormier, [who] was able to do it around my height, but you're talking about one of the best American wrestlers of the last what 10-15-20 years. So, as much as I love the sport, I wrestled in high school, I never was enough of an elite wrestler or an elite striker. I never got into striking to think, 'Hey, I can really make a go of this.' But I'm an avid fan, I love watching the fights, MMA, and boxing," he said.
The former WWE Champion also teased a huge career shift, saying that he wanted to be a part of the entertainment side of combat sports and wanted to be the one doing the intros.

"And now I'm getting to be involved... (...) My job, as far as my participation in combat sports, I want to be the one doing the intros. I want to be the one being involved with the entertainment side of the sport. But I have so much respect for the fighters. They have the heart that honestly I don't have," he added. [2:46 - 3:52]
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Big E sent a message after his major announcement outside WWE

Big E recently took to Instagram to send a message after it was revealed that he would be the voice behind the Bulldozer character in the new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, on Disney+. The former WWE Champion sent a message to his mother and dropped details about the show.

"Mama, I made it to @Marvel! You can hear me now! YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN is now airing on @disneyplus with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen what WWE star Big E has planned for a potential career in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Please credit Kevin Iole's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

Edited by Harish Raj S
