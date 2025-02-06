Big E breaks silence after making his debut outside WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently took to social media to break his silence after his massive debut outside the world of professional wrestling. The 38-year-old is a former member of The New Day.

Big E signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, where he won the NXT Championship. After getting called up to the main roster, the star went on to make a huge name by winning several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the WWE Championship, and the Tag Team Championships.

However, the former New Day star last competed inside the squared circle on the March 11, 2023, edition of SmackDown. During the bout, Big E, unfortunately, suffered a neck injury and has since been out of in-ring competition.

Amid his absence from the ring, the former WWE Champion recently became a part of the new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, on Disney+. In this Marvel show, Big E will voice the Bulldozer character.

Following this massive announcement, the former New Day star took to Instagram to break his silence. In his post's caption, the 38-year-old hyped up the show and also sent a message to his mom.

"Mama, I made it to @marvel! You can hear me now! YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN is now airing on @disneyplus with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays," he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Big E should "come back one last time in the ring"

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that he believed Big E needed to come back to the ring one last time.

Long also mentioned that the Triple H-led creative team should book a segment where The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interact with the 38-year-old's family, which could bring him back.

“Well if he’s going to come back, he needs to come back one last time in the ring. Him coming back talking to them, he’s done all the talking. That don’t mean nothing no more. They need to do something devastating that will bring Big E back. Maybe they need to have Big E’s family down there some day. Not Big E, just sitting at ringside," Long said.

It remains to be seen if Big E will ever return to the WWE ring once again in the future.

