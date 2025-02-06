Big E makes major debut outside WWE

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shockingly ditched Big E on WWE RAW a few months ago, but there is some good news for the former world champion. He has made his debut outside the sports entertainment juggernaut in a major role.

It was revealed recently that Big E will voice a character in the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+. The 38-year-old WWE star praised the showrunner, Jeff Trammell, in a heartfelt social media post following the significant announcement.

On the latest episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Big E can be heard voicing the Bulldozer character, a member of the 110th Street Gang on the show.

Catch a brief glimpse of Big E's new role in the clip below:

Former WWE personality has an issue with a The New Day angle on RAW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW about Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' betrayal of Big E, Vince Russo said that E should have had help from another star on the roster, as the latter is not cleared for in-ring action.

The veteran also believed that WWE could have done a lot more with the angle on the red brand, instead of booking Kingston and Woods like any normal heel tag team.

"Everything has to come off of logic and that would have been a logical thing. We would have had a story. New Day could have harassed his family, they could have knocked at his home and embarrassed his wife and kids. There is so much they could have done. What are they now? Now they're a heel tag team, okay." [41:33 - 41:53]

It will be interesting to see what kind of twists and turns Triple H has in store for Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. Could E turn heel someday and reunite with his former partners? Only time will tell.

