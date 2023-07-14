"I never knew it was going to be what it was" - Former WWE Superstar still regrets brutal encounter with JBL 

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently spoke about planting John Bradshaw Layfield with a chair shot back in the day.

Richards was a prominent part of the WWE roster during the later half of the Attitude Era going into the Ruthless Aggression Era. Back in 2006, he found himself in the ring with JBL, and he decked the star with a stiff chair shot.

Stevie Richards was on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet this week. The former WWE star spoke about the infamous chair shot and claimed that he still regrets the incident.

The 51-year-old recalled his conversation with the Hall of Famer before the planned spot, asking him to kneel so that he could carry out the maneuver safely.

"You guys with this chair shot. I still feel really bad about that. I mean, we're laughing about it. But you know, I really do. I mean, John laughs about it now to thank God, but, you know, that's not what we’re in the business for and you know, people can think the way they want to think."

The former Hardcore Champion continued:

"I asked him is there any way you can be on one knee or something where I can get you? And he was like, no, no, just lay it in. No big deal. He was totally cool about it. So even in my mind, I knew he's way up there. I'm not going to be able to hit him fully with the seat. I never knew it was going to be what it was. But I knew it was going to be a live round to some extent that he was going to get." (H/T INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet)

You can watch the full interview here:

Stevie Richards did not want to hurt people in WWE

During the same conversation on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet, Richards made it clear that he did not intend to hurt JBL. He did not want the reputation of being an unsafe worker.

"I feel bad about it because it's not what I was trained to do. I was not trained to hurt people. I was not. I didn't want a reputation. I never had a reputation for hurting people on purpose." (H/T INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet)

Allan @allan_cheapshot Receipt for a friend. Receipt for a friend. https://t.co/UQlgHTfL2G

Richards has gone on record to say that it was merely a freak accident, and he didn't mean to land the stiff shot.

In fact, he claimed that the story of it being a receipt for Bradshaw, who had earlier busted open the Blue Meanie at ECW One Night Stand, was also planned by JBL himself.

Do you remember watching the chair shot on WWE TV? What was your first reaction? Sound off below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes