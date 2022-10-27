Former WWE star The Boogeyman sent a message to fans after recently appearing on The Bump.

The former WWE star was a staple of the company from 2004 to 2009 and was a part of the SmackDown brand. After a brief stint on the independent circuit, he returned in 2012 and has been making sporadic appearances since.

The 58-year-old is known for his otherworldly appearances and his fascination for eating worms. He scared the hosts of The Bump on the latest episode of the show during his appearance alongside Liv Morgan and Shotzi. The latter accompanied the legend in eating some live worms on the show.

The Boogeyman took to Twitter following his interview on The Bump and said that WWE is his home. He then lunged at the camera after delivering his "coming to get ya" catchphrase.

"Awesome day today," said The Boogeyman. "I don't want to leave this place, it is like my home. Actually, it is. In any case, people always ask me 'hey Boogeyman when are you coming back to WWE?' I always say 'I never left.' Coming to get ya!" [00:06 - 00:26]

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey HOMIE SWEET HOME HOMIE SWEET HOME https://t.co/pHCnL9O79N

Salina de la Renta wants WWE fans to know the real Boogeyman

Former MLW star Salina de la Renta recently shared kind words about The Boogeyman during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show.

The Empresaria claimed that she wants to interview The Boogeyman so that fans can know the man who portrays the character, Martin Wright. The former MLW star said that he's a splendid person and wants fans to get to know the other side of him.

"If I were to interview anybody, I would interview The Boogeyman and it would be because I actually got to meet him, and he is such a splendid person that I wish that everybody could see that other side of him," Salina said. [17:02 – 17:22]

With the advent of the Halloween season, it will be interesting to see if The Boogeyman shows up on RAW or SmackDown. The former star can surely lend some color to either brand as we approach Halloween.

Would you like to see more legends return to the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes