With Halloween on the horizon in various countries around the world, The Boogeyman made his return to WWE programming. However, the spooky star was not alone as he was accompanied by Shotzi on this week's edition of The Bump.

Boogeyman is currently under a legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion that allows him infrequent non-wrestling appearances. He was last seen on TV programming last year when he appeared on the RAW Legends Night special and scared 24/7 Champion Angel Garza, which led R-Truth to pin him and win the title.

The former SmackDown star was hanging around backstage before The Bump when he was approached by Shotzi. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she hasn't had any meals and would love to eat some worms. The clock-smashing superstar wasted no time in taking worms out of his bag and feeding them to Shotzi.

The Boogeyman sent a message to Bray Wyatt after his WWE return

While The Boogeyman's WWE career only lasted for five years, he had some memorable feuds during that time. He remained undefeated on SmackDown for nearly a year and even secured a victory over Hall of Famer Booker T at WrestleMania 22.

After Bray Wyatt recently made his return to the Stamford-based promotion, a fan suggested a potential match between The Eater of the Worlds and Boogeyman. The wrestling legend was quick to respond to the fan, stating that "it's very possible."

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey Who all want to see this happen Bray Wyatt n Boogeyman "Fued".. http://t.co/BiuIRhe11M Who all want to see this happen Bray Wyatt n Boogeyman "Fued".. http://t.co/BiuIRhe11M

Boogeyman was last seen in the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble 2015, where he entered the over-the-top elimination match at #7. He was quickly eliminated by Bray Wyatt.

The Boogeyman has remained active outside of WWE. His most recent match was on March 7 against Jackson Stone at a JCW event in Michigan.

The clock-smashing star has expressed his desire to face Bray Wyatt numerous times over the years. Could this finally be the year fans get to see the dream match between two horror-driven characters?

