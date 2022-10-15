"It’s very possible" - WWE legend hints facing Bray Wyatt in a dream match after his return

Bray Wyatt made his WWE return at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. A dream match with the legendary Boogeyman has now been teased.

Wyatt's comeback received a massive reaction from the crowd. Taking to Twitter, a fan, @IvanGFX_, sparked the conversation of a potential match between Wyatt and The Boogeyman at Crown Jewel 2022.

Responding to the same, the 58-year-old legend provided a three-worded response. He suggested that the two could collide in a WWE ring.

Check out Boogeyman's response below:

Shortly after Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules, Boogeyman tweeted out a similar four-worded message. He hinted that a match between him and Wyatt was going to happen.

The WWE legend has targeted the former Universal Champion on social media with various other tweets.

WWE legend Matt Hardy is hopeful of Bray Wyatt staying at the top in WWE

Speaking of WWE legends, Matt Hardy is someone who is no stranger to Bray Wyatt.

The two men previously shared the screen in WWE and even won the RAW Tag Team Championships together. Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 48-year-old discussed Wyatt's return.

He praised the former Universal Champion for his unique character. Hardy also claimed that with Triple H now leading WWE's creative team, Wyatt could remain at the top of his game. He said:

“He’s such a unique character too. There’s so many idiosyncrasies with everything he does. So you really have to–the devil’s in the details. You really have to pay attention to the details. Bray’s good at that. Hopefully with Triple H behind the helm now, he’s going to stay on top of it too."

On this week's SmackDown, Wyatt made his first post-Extreme Rules appearance. He delivered an emotional promo, however, during the closing stages of the show, he was interrupted by a bizarre video package that was played on the big screen.

Fans have speculated that this might lead to a potential split character gimmick for Wyatt. But nothing has been confirmed as of now.

