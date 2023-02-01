"I would never have Rhodes beat him" - Former WWE writer claims Roman Reigns should remain World Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he would like to see Roman Reigns as the world champion for the foreseeable future.

The Bloodline put on a cinematic show at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The Tribal Chief faced Kevin Owens at the event and successfully defeated him. Following the match, The Bloodline brutalized The Prizefighter as they hit him with a steel chair.

In the process, Sami Zayn was asked to hit Owens with the steel chair as well, but the former betrayed Reigns, attacking him with the chair instead.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he sees The Head of the Table as the future World Champion. According to the veteran, no one on the main roster is more deserving than The Tribal Chief.

"With assuming the rosters they have right now, Roman Reigns. I would never have Rhodes beat him, me personally. Listen bro, if I'm writing this show, unless somebody comes along that I believe could beat Roman Reigns, I'm not taking the belt off him. That's what I'm doing. I've gotta believe it. I would be building somebody, you know, during that time. But until somebody that I believe, so-and-so could beat him, I'm not taking the belt off him." (1:08:44- 1:09:50)

Booker T heaped praise on Roman Reigns' former stablemate Sami Zayn

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned how The Honorary Uce has been giving Oscar-worthy performances on TV. He said that The Bloodline looked interesting because of Sami.

The veteran further added that Zayn has been using every other opportunity that is being provided to him.

"Sami Zayn has been giving like Oscar-worthy performances as of late, especially with The Bloodline. He's made that thing come alive. He's definitely made it feel a certain way when you watch it. He stepped up big time. A lot of people right now, I was just reading just something last week that was saying, 'Sami Zayn the new face of the WWE.' Just go to show you what this guy is. (...) Sami Zayn, he's taken advantage of every opportunity that's been presented to him."

