"I never had to say a word" – WWE veteran recalls traveling with the late great Roddy Rowdy Piper (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bob Orton Jr. recently opened up about traveling on the road alongside the late great Roddy Rowdy Piper during their time in WWE.

For those unaware, Orton Jr. and Rowdy Piper were aligned in WWE in the mid-1980s, with the former serving as the latter's bodyguard. Their association even extended outside of the ring, as they became travel partners. They remained close until Rowdy Roddy Piper's untimely passing in 2015.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Bob Orton Jr. was asked about being on the road with the former Intercontinental Champion. The 72-year-old stated that he had a "blast" traveling with Roddy Piper. He explained that he seldom spoke as the late great WWE Legend always kept him entertained.

"Ohh, it was just a blast. I never had to say a word, Roddy just talked all the way through the town while coming back from the town or when we were there in the dressing room," said Bob Orton Jr. [1:35 - 1:46]

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash on his real-life differences with Roddy Rowdy Piper

The wrestling business is not short of stories about athletes not getting along behind the scenes. While Roddy Rowdy Piper was beloved by many, Kevin Nash doesn't have many good things to say about the WWE Legend. A couple of months back, on his podcast, The Kliq, Nash accused Rowdy Piper of bullying others.

"I didn't like Piper and he didn't like me," Nash said. "That [confrontation] was just waiting to happen. I didn't care for Roddy at all. I thought he was a bully. I thought he bullied people. I think he kind of bullied his way around. I think he told a lot of f***ing stories about being really good with his hands and all this other s**t. He came to me one night in the f***ing locker room in Boston and I f***ing b***h-smacked him."

Roddy Rowdy Piper remains one of wrestling's most influential performers, with many top stars like MJF and Ronda Rousey emulating his style.

