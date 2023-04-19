"I have never seen that in a girls' match" - Legend comments on recent Rhea Ripley spot (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a scary spot from Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's spectacular WrestleMania 39 match.

It's no secret that The Eradicator and The Queen's match from 'Mania received a glowing response from the wrestling world. The bout exceeded all expectations to become one of the greatest singles matches in WrestleMania history.

One of the most-talked moments from the contest was the spot where Rhea Ripley hit a German Suplex on Charlotte Flair, with the latter landing directly on her face. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out how he had never seen anything like the said spot in a women's match.

The former WWE manager added that even the bout's finish, which saw Rhea Ripley defeating Charlotte Flair, was the right call.

"The one move that stands out, I'm sure you remember, it is the belly-to-back Suplex. She [Charlotte] landed on her head. But I think because both these girls are tall, and I think Charlotte pushed, and when Rhea was taking her, they overrotated, and she cut her nose. But I have never seen that in a girls' match. I have seen that many times in men's matches. And it was the right time to switch that title," said Mantell. (5:38 - 6:29)

Check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley wants Buddy Matthews to come to WWE

In a recent interview, Rhea Ripley was asked if she could convince her boyfriend and AEW star Buddy Matthews to return to WWE. Though Ripley didn't rule out the possibility, she said, for now, she was happy with the company of her Judgment Day stablemates, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

"Ohh, maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now, I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," Ripley said.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Orange Cassidy vs Buddy Matthews was such a well wrestled TV match.



Going into the match, the story was that Buddy severely injured Orange's hand. They played it so amazingly throughout the match before the babyface champion outsmarted the heel. Orange Cassidy vs Buddy Matthews was such a well wrestled TV match.Going into the match, the story was that Buddy severely injured Orange's hand. They played it so amazingly throughout the match before the babyface champion outsmarted the heel. https://t.co/IBEmogYqsa

Buddy Matthews had an eight-year stint with WWE from 2013-2021. However, he was released from the promotion due to budget cuts. He's currently thriving as part of the House of Black in AEW, who are the reigning World Trios Champions.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes