"I never thought that I would make it here" - Dakota Kai opens up about her journey to WWE

Many current WWE Superstars received a second shot at redemption when Triple H took over and brought them back to the Stamford-based promotion. One of those superstars is Dakota Kai, who recently spoke about her journey to WWE.

Dakota Kai has been a key figure in Damage CTRL since the star returned to the promotion at WWE SummerSlam 2022. After a hiatus due to a knee injury, she made her presence felt on Friday Night SmackDown when Bayley left the faction.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the four-time Women's Tag Team Champion spoke about her journey in professional wrestling. Dakota Kai also explained how she got into the sport and the opportunities that came to her after she finished her training.

"I was completely enamored with the athleticism, the theatrics, and everything. I started watching it every week and I began training in 2007, which feels like so long ago (...) I completely fell in love with it and from there I was maybe doing a show a month back home, [New Zealand] and then opportunities started popping up in terms of going to Australia and going to Japan for a couple of tours," said Kai.

Kai added that she never thought she would be in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I never really thought at any point that I would ever make it here (...) I never thought that I would make it [to WWE]until I eventually got that tryout, and it was very much a whirlwind experience for sure," said Kai. [From 09:13 to 10:26]

Check out the video below:

Dakota Kai had two different partners over her four Tag Title reigns in WWE

Dakota Kai is no stranger to championship gold, as she's held both versions of the Women's Tag Team Championships in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the reigns took place with two different partners.

During her time on the developmental brand, she introduced Raquel Rodriguez as her bodyguard. The two became the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and lost the title in less than a few hours.

After losing it to Shotzi and Ember Moon, the two eventually feuded on the brand and reunited over a year later. They recaptured the titles from Toxic Attraction before losing them days before Kai's release from WWE.

After Dakota Kai returned, she joined Damage CTRL and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice with IYO SKY. The star has not held any gold in the promotion after she returned from a knee injury.

