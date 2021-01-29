"I never thought I would be WWE Champion fighting Goldberg" - Drew McIntyre on facing Goldberg 

Drew McIntyre cannot believe that he is facing Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship against the WCW icon at this Sunday's pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW. Having previously worked with the company, McIntyre initially left WWE back in 2014 and eventually returned in 2017 following a successful stint in the independent scene. He is now the face of WWE in just a few years since his return.

Speaking to Priyam Marik of the Telegraph India, Drew McIntyre opened up about his upcoming match against WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble. The King of Claymore Country is excited to be facing his idol and recalled how he used to watch Goldberg's matches as a child.

"It’s crazy! I remember my brother and I would flip between WWE and WCW, waiting for Goldberg’s matches. Then when the video games came along, I would create myself in the Create-A-Wrestler mode and fight Goldberg. I always thought I would be WWE Champion, because that was my dream, but I never thought I would be WWE Champion fighting Goldberg. It is who I need to fight to take myself and my title reign to the next level. It’s going to be an absolute war, with McIntyre and Goldberg."

From what we can gather, this match will be for far more than just the WWE Championship, as Goldberg has made a bold claim regarding Drew McIntyre's so-called lack of respect. It remains to be seen how much respect these two men show each other once they enter the ring this weekend.

What is next for Drew McIntyre and Goldberg?

Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg: Royal Rumble 2021

Regardless of the outcome of their match at the Royal Rumble, both Drew McIntyre and Goldberg will have to look at the future on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Goldberg's future based on his recent comments seems pretty clear. Goldberg has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns, as both of them were scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 36. However, plans eventually changed as Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns from the match.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre's future is more closely linked to the outcome of his upcoming clash against the WCW icon. Assuming he wins, McIntyre can start looking for his next opponent, perhaps the winner of the Royal Rumble. If he loses, then The Scottish Warrior will most likely do everything in his power to win back his title.

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner. Out of Goldberg and Drew McIntyre, who do you think will walk out of the event as the WWE Champion?