WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has opened up about the time he broke his hand before appearing live on WWE RAW.

In 2003, Goldberg was one of the hottest acts in wrestling. He was going up against the likes of Triple H and Evolution on a weekly basis. After defeating Hunter, he finally won the World Heavyweight Championship at Unforgiven.

During his first run with the company, Da Man accidentally broke his hand before making his entrance. Speaking on the Roman Atwood Podcast, the 55-year-old recalled the incident and noted that he didn't inform the company when it happened:

"She [Stephanie McMahon] walks up and says, 'We can't have you headbutting the door anymore.' I'm like, man, I don't know how I can be me if I don't go through my routine. (...) They knock on my door. Wham! I punched the door and broke my hand. I never told them about it, right? (...) I wear these gloves, right? So fortunately I grabbed my glove and pulled my hand back out and so I can move it. We went to the ring and I grabbed the rope and I fell." (56:32 to 57:27)

He went on to narrate how he interacted with Stone Cold Steve Austin with his hand broken.

"It was the night that Steve Austin and I met for the first time, I think, and we did a beer bash. So we do the beer bash and I slammed my beer cause I am in so much pain. I'm like Steve, give me as many beers as you can, I need to take care of this pain. (...) I go to the corner and I grab and I fall again." (57:29 to 57:49)

If you'd like to see Goldberg's interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin that was mentioned above, check out this link.

Goldberg on being an outsider in WWE

Unlike several WWE Superstars, Goldberg became popular in a rival promotion, WCW. After the demise of WCW, Bill made his way to WWE where he went head-to-head against several former champions.

A few decades ago, WWE's locker room was not kind towards talent who jumped ship or came from other promotions. Speaking on the Roman Atwood Podcast, the 55-year-old superstar talked about being an outsider in WWE.

"My relationship with WWE has never been a 100% on the up and up because I worked for a company that was competing against them in the Monday Night Wars, and I had the title, right? So I don't expect them ever to treat me like one of their own. I just don't."

WWE @WWE Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @Goldberg Happy Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @Goldberg! 🎇🎇🎇 https://t.co/HUM28zXSso

However, times have changed and superstars from different promotions are now treated fairly within the company. In 2018, WWE inducted Goldberg into the Hall of Fame.

Do you want to see Goldberg return to the company? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Roman Atwood's YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes