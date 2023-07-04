"I would never turn on you" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Ronda Rousey after recent betrayal

At the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event, Ronda Rousey was betrayed by long-time tag team partner Shayna Baszler. In the aftermath of the betrayal, Rousey received a message from WWE star Lola Vice on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Vice posted a photo of Rousey from MITB and claimed she would never turn her back on The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The NXT star seemingly offered to team up with Rousey via her message.

"@Rondarousey I would never turn on you," wrote Vice.

Check out a screengrab of Vice's Instagram story below:

Much like Rousey, Vice is also a former MMA fighter. She was previously signed to Bellator MMA before transitioning to professional wrestling. The up-and-coming star is currently teaming up with Elektra Lopez. She formed an alliance with Lopez a few weeks back on NXT TV.

Shayna Baszler spoke about possibly facing Ronda Rousey in a match before betraying her

In the lead-up to Shayna Baszler's betrayal of Ronda Rousey, she spoke about possibly facing her real-life friend and tag team partner.

Speaking on WrestleRant, the former Women's Tag Team Champion mentioned that it would be disrespectful if she didn't allow Rousey to face her in a match. Baszler further explained how things usually work under MMA rules, as she said:

"So in combat sports, it's kind of this rule, in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jiu-jitsu, whatever, it's kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot. As my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity."

The Queen of Spades added:

"It's almost offensive if the person bows out like, 'Oh, she's my teammate, I'm not gonna [fight her]" — like, 'Wait, you don't think I can defend against you, what's up?'"

Baszler and Rousey are expected to cross paths in a match in the near future.

