Current champion discusses first-time-ever WWE match against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is currently WWE's Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her longtime friend Shayna Baszler.

While the duo only recently unified the tag titles of the main roster and NXT, Baszler has a never-before-seen-in-pro-wrestling idea for a potential feud against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Speaking on WrestleRant, The Submission Magician detailed a scenario in combat sports where the teammates look to settle their differences. One has to "work their way up" while the other is champion:

"So in combat sports, it's kind of this rule, in MMA or amateur wrestling, Jiu-jitsu, whatever, it's kind of a thing where if I have the title, and my teammate works their way up through tournament and takes out everyone and earns their spot. As my friend, it would be disrespectful for me to deny them that or to refuse to give them that opportunity."

The ex-UFC star continued:

"It's almost offensive if the person bows out like, 'Oh, she's my teammate, I'm not gonna [fight her]" — like, 'Wait, you don't think I can defend against you, what's up?'" Baszler explained. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler is a legit feud WWE can book down the line, perhaps by the time WrestleMania rolls around next year.

36-year-old WWE Superstar leaves the door open for a potential match against Ronda Rousey

During Rousey's rookie year in WWE, there was only one superstar that stood out as the biggest dream match for viewers. That was a contest between the ex-UFC star and Becky Lynch. Instead of booking a one-on-one encounter at WrestleMania 35, the company added Charlotte Flair into the mix.

Despite there being rumors about plans for their bout to take place this year, everything changed over the course of the Road to WrestleMania.

Now, the prospect of Rousey and Lynch facing each other doesn't excite fans like it once did. Becky Lynch spoke about her former WWE rival on the Out of Character podcast:

"Maybe if she starts training a little bit more," Lynch said. "Maybe if she gets a little better." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

