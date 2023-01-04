"I never wanted to be the next Rock" - Former WWE Champion dismisses comparisons between him and The Great One 

After ending his full-time WWE career in the early 2000s, The Rock became one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Another former wrestler turned actor is Batista, who is determined to create his own path away from the ring.

After leaving WWE in 2010 to pursue his acting career, many thought the Animal might just feature in straight-to-DVD action films. However, the 53-year-old has featured in some of the biggest movies of the last decade, from Spectre, Dune, Guardians of The Galaxy, and most recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

During a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Batista addressed the comparisons between him and The Great One and how their journeys in Hollywood have differed.

"I never wanted to be the next Rock," said Batista. "I just want to be a good f**king actor. A respected actor. I’m afraid of things. I’m nervous about things. But I can force myself to do things that make me uncomfortable, because I know I’m not gonna get anywhere if I don’t. I may cringe after the fact, but I’m not going to let that fear hold me back." [H/T GQ]

While he has flexed his muscles to portray his physical prowess on screen, Batista has exhibited his own fragility and weaknesses, making him one of the most respected actors in the business.

Former world champion believes The Rock is the best pro wrestler turned actor

Given the astronomical amount of money that Dwayne Johnson's films have produced in the last few years, it is hard to deny the legacy he has built for himself in Hollywood.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Dan Severn said The Rock stands out amongst the rest as the best ex-WWE star who has chosen to become an actor.

"You look at how many professional wrestlers are good movie stars you've got. I mean, The Rock will be the best though. Dave Batista has done really well with what he's done. You've got The Undertaker been in different movies. There's a number of different professional wrestlers both male and female." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Since leaving WWE, The Brahma Bull has been the leading man in some of Hollywood's biggest films, from Black Adam, the Fast and Furious franchise, and Jumanji.

