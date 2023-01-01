64-year-old veteran claims that The Rock is the best WWE star to make it in Hollywood (Exclusive)

MMA legend Dan Severn has praised The Rock and other legendary wrestlers who have successfully made it to Hollywood.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Severn briefly spoke about Dave Batista and The Undertaker.

He further noted how both male and female stars have made it big in the world of acting:

"You look at how many professional wrestlers are good movie stars you've got. I mean, The Rock will be the best though. Dave Batista has done really well with what he's done. You've got The Undertaker been in different movies. There's a number of different professional wrestlers both male and female."

Lolo @LolOverruled Dwayne Johnson are you writing this down Dwayne Johnson are you writing this down https://t.co/aMY51Ymakh

Severn then discussed the similarities between acting and professional wrestling:

"They've been in all kind of movies because they understand how to take up a role. The three basic ingredients are facial expression, body language, and audio. That's what professionals are," added Dan Severn. [0:42-1:23]

Watch Dan Severn's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Teddy Long recently spoke about The Rock

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about The Rock. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Long mentioned that he witnessed the former WWE Champion's struggles back in the day.

He added that The Great One hasn't forgotten the people who helped him in the past. Long said:

"Well, god bless him, man. I was right there, kind of with him for the little bit of his struggle, but we have seen where he started and where he's come from. So, god has really blessed him, and one thing about him - he doesn't forget the people who were helping him on the way up. He certainly goes up and sees about those people that certainly helped him get where he is today. So kudos to The Rock, man. Merry Christmas to him, and keep on having all the good luck."

There have been talks of The Great One potentially returning to WWE and facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It remains to be seen if that turns out to be the case.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes