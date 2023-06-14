"I never wanted to be poor" - Former WWE star gets honest about his rough childhood (Exclusive)

WWE legend Brian Blair recently discussed how he grew up poor and that the drive to get over his conditions made him work hard throughout his career.

For those unaware, Blair was part of the popular tag team, The Killer Bees, in WWE from 1985-1988, alongside Jim Brunzell. While his first two stints with the promotion were underwhelming, his work as part of the tag team won over the fans. One of their most notable feuds was against The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart), against whom they wrestled several matches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brian Blair disclosed that the fact that he grew up poor made him work harder in life. He also revealed that he grew up watching WWE Hall of Famer Jack Brisco's work.

Blair explained that he could relate to Brisco's niceness since he had a "good heart." Brian Blair termed Jack Brisco the "Superman" of wrestling.

"I never wanted to be poor. Never, ever, ever wanted to be poor. I didn't want to be fighting every day in my life although I saw wrestling on television... and Jack Brisco really captivated me because he was a good guy, and I have always had that good guy heart. I mean, Superman was my hero... But Jack Brisco was like the Superman of wrestling," said Brian Blair. [13:49 - 14:27]

WWE veteran Brian Blair recalls Vince McMahon praising him backstage

In an interview last year, Brian Blair recalled when Vince McMahon went out of his way to praise him and Paul Orndoff after one of their matches.

The former WWE star revealed that McMahon called him and Orndoff backstage and said he hadn't seen a match as good as theirs.

“He said, ‘Caesar wants to see you in his office.’ Chief called him Caesar,” Blair said. “We went into his office not knowing what was up. Vince isn’t a touchy guy or anything, but he grabbed us both and he said, ‘I want you guys to know I have never seen, I have never witnessed a match that good in my life, and I just wanna thank you for it.’”

Brian Belair is currently retired, having competed in his last match in 2019, after which he hung up his wrestling boots for good.

