Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently recalled watching the infamous match between Sharmell and Jenna Morasca from TNA Victory Road 2009.

Widely regarded as one of the worst matches in wrestling history, Sharmell vs. Jenna Morasca has remained fresh in fans' memory for all the wrong reasons. Both performers seemed lost in the middle, and the bout was riddled with more than one unintentionally hilarious moment. The match ended with Morasca securing the win, thanks partly to timely assistance from Awesome Kong.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled watching the bout unfold from behind the scenes. The wrestling veteran confessed it was the worst match he had ever seen. He added that he was apprehensive about its quality from the moment it was booked by the company.

"It was the worst match I have ever seen. I was sitting (backstage) like this and saying, 'I hope nobody notices me.' When people looked at me, I went, 'I have nothing to do with it.' When they booked that match, I was like, 'Guys; I don't know about that.' They were like, 'We are gonna do it, can't be that bad,' It was worse than bad!" said Mantell. [3:59 - 4:29]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell thinks the TNA match falls in the "so bad it's good" category

Furthermore, Mantell added that Sharmell and Jenna Morasca's match was so "horrible" that it's "good" for its sheer entertainment quality. The former WWE manager stated that one has to watch the bout only for a few minutes to understand that neither performer knew what to do.

"It's actually so horrible; it's actually good. That's how bad it is. You're not gonna watch but for like two minutes to know they didn't know what was going on," said Mantell. [15:13 - 15:25]

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2009: TNA Victory Road: MINUS FIVE STARS. Jenna Morasca beat Sharmell. This match won @WONF4W 's Worst Worked Match of 2009. #OnThisDay in 2009: TNA Victory Road: MINUS FIVE STARS. Jenna Morasca beat Sharmell. This match won @WONF4W's Worst Worked Match of 2009. https://t.co/OmnYfoa0Uy

Both Sharmell and Morasca are currently inactive in the wrestling business. While the WWE Hall of Famer is retired, the latter only wrestled the aforementioned match at Victory Road in 2009 before quitting the industry for good.

What did you make of the match from TNA Victory Road 2009? Sound off in the comments section below.

