"I had nothing left to lose"- Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion opens up about recent character change

Character changes in wrestling are a common theme. Fans witnessed one recently when former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan displayed a darker side of herself.

Liv Morgan achieved her childhood dream of being a WWE Women's Champion when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey. She became the SmackDown Women's Champion in the process for the first time in her life.

Morgan dropped the title to the former UFC star at Extreme Rules 2022 and since then has shown a darker side of her character. Speaking on Out of Character, LIV opened up about her recent change in character.

"I have so much room to play, which I really appreciate. I feel like passing out and losing my title the way that I did. I feel like I had worked so hard for that and for it to be taken away, I had nothing left to lose. I have nothing to lose."

The former NXT Superstar went on to say that she'll do everything to climb back to the top:

"I feel like my back is against the wall and I’m ready and willing to do anything and everything I need to do to get my championship back. So if that means putting myself through pain, putting others through pain, I’m down and ready for it all. I’m enjoying it and having fun with it. I enjoy seeing how far I can go and how far I can be pushed and how far I can push others and how far others can push me. It’s been really cool." (2:25 - 3:16)

Liv Morgan had pitches rejected by WWE

During the same interview, Liv Morgan spoke about her desire to work more hardcore matches. She revealed that she had some pitches rejected by WWE.

"To fast forward to being able to live out this crazy, extreme fantasy that I always had. It feels so fitting and full circle. I wouldn’t want to do anything else right now. Thoroughly, thoroughly having fun and enjoying myself and seeing how extreme I can get. If I was able to tell you the things I’ve pitched, they’re just like NO." (3:25 - 4:19)

Liv Morgan was the ironwoman of the recently concluded Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the #2 spot and lasted till the very end when she was eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

