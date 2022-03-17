"This show is horrible, I'm willing to help" - Former WWE personality recently made Vince McMahon a big offer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently revealed that he offered to work with WWE again in a consultant's capacity. He opened up on his exchange with Vince McMahon and how he was least interested in returning for a full-time role.

WWE has courted criticism for its product over the past few years, and Russo said he wanted to help McMahon sort out his creative struggles. However, Vince Russo didn't receive a favorable response from the WWE Chairman as Vince McMahon wanted the former employee to go through an extended procedure before he could contribute again.

Russo stated that he was not looking for a lucrative job in WWE and was just ready to offer his consultancy services. Here's what he disclosed in this week's Legion of RAW:

"Chris, I swear, the recent exchange I had with Vince, okay? I'll give you a little bit on that, you'll understand. This is the difference, bro. I have such a hard time watching this on Monday because it's so horrible and it's so terrible, and so, I offered my concern, I made it clear, consulting services, okay?" revealed Vince Russo. "I don't want a full-time job, I'll never go to a show, but I can sit here and give you what I'm giving Chris Featherstone right now. So, I offered my services, and I was basically saying in a very nice way, 'Bro, this show is horrible. I'm willing to help.' Bro, Vince McMahon and Vince McMahon's ego wanted me to jump through hoops to help him, and I'm like, 'Bro, what are you missing here? I don't want a job. I don't need your money. I'm trying to help you because I'm not going to jump through freaking hoops to help. Are you nuts? That's what I was dealing with." [2:20 - 21:42]

I'm not going to jump through hoops for you: Vince Russo's reply to Vince McMahon

While Vince Russo intended to help his former company, he wasn't willing to bend to Vince McMahon's demands and chose not to do business with WWE.

Russo also briefly spoke about how McMahon inappropriately treated his talent and urged the roster members to stand up for themselves behind the scenes.

"But my point is, bro, that's what he wanted me to do, and there are a lot of people that would have done that," continued Russo. "And I'm like, no, Vince, I'm not going to jump through hoops for you because I'm trying to help. That's what I'm saying, bro. Again, why did he respect the Scott Halls? Why did he respect Kevin Nash? Because he ain't going to pull back stuff with them, bro. If you're a talent and you allow him to pull this stuff, bro, he is going to do it over and over and over again, bro." [21:45 - 22:23]

Vince Russo enjoyed a lot of success in WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era, and his valuable inputs could have undoubtedly helped solve some of the company's ongoing storyline issues.

Did Vince McMahon make a mistake by not getting Russo on board as a consultant? Sound off in the comments section.

