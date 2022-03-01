"I am officially married"- Former US Champion mocks Hulk Hogan after his divorce

A former WWE Superstar has mocked Hulk Hogan's recent tweet about his divorce with an amusing tweet of his own.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan was spotted with an unknown woman in some of his latest Instagram posts. The Immortal One finally spilled the beans about the mysterious woman in a tweet that he shared yesterday.

He revealed that he and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, have officially divorced. He also added that the woman in his latest posts is his girlfriend, Sky.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona noticed the post and decided to have some fun at Hogan's expense. He shared a funny tweet that was quite similar to that of Hogan.

Check out both tweets below:

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," wrote Hogan.

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life

"Yo Broskis just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my wife Chelsea, I am officially married, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Broskis4Life," Cardona wrote in his tweet.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Yo Broskis just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my wife Chelsea,I am officially married, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Broskis4Life Yo Broskis just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my wife Chelsea,I am officially married, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Broskis4Life

Matt Cardona recently compared himself to Hulk Hogan

Matt Cardona is currently having the time of his life on the independent scene. The ex-WWE star is doing an incredible job as a heel and is receiving major praise from fans for the same.

Cardona is quite active on Twitter and regularly updates fans via his official handle. A short while ago, he made quite a bold statement in a tweet, stating that his current run on the independent scene is his "Hollywood Hogan run."

Cardona was referencing Hogan's iconic run as a heel in the 90s after he turned to the dark side at Bash At The Beach, 1996. The run helped Hogan revitalize his waning career, and he made quite a good amount of money back then.

As for Hulk Hogan's divorce, he got hitched to Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. The marriage took place about three years later after he and his first wife, Linda, separated. Hogan seems quite happy with his girlfriend, Sky.

What do you make of Cardona's cheeky jibe at Hulk Hogan in his tweet? Sound off in the comments below!

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha