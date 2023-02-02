“I would pay to see that” - Wrestling veteran pitches Bloodline civil war between Roman Reigns’ family (Exclusive)

The Bloodline seems to be in shambles following the Royal Rumble premium live event.

At the show, faction member Jey Uso walked out on his family after Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns by smashing him with a steel chair in the back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Bill Apter pitched the idea of a dream tag team match between the team of Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa against Zayn, Jey, and Kevin Owens.

"What I wanna see is Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo against Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn. Six-man tag team match. I would pay to see that," said Bill Apter. [From 13:51 to 14:20]

Rikishi recently commented on The Bloodline's actions after Roman Reigns' match with Kevin Owens

Following Roman Reigns' win over Kevin Owens, The Bloodline continued its attack on The Prizefighter, only for Sami Zayn to step in for his long-term friend.

This led to Zayn attacking Reigns in the back with a steel chair, only for him to get brutally destroyed by the popular faction during the closing stages of the Royal Rumble PLE.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, the WWE legend claimed that he was disappointed with his sons Jimmy and Solo, who assisted their leader in assaulting the now-former Honorary Uce.

"Well, I don't think it's what Sami [Zayn] has done to The Bloodline. First of all, before we came on to the air, I was speechless to see what had unfolded in front of me and the world," Rikishi said.

The WWE legend added:

"I've never seen any type of vibes like this type of attitude. I get it. It's a family, it's The Bloodline, we protect ourselves. We do what we do in professional wrestling. But at the end of the day, I can almost say after watching this, I was sick to my stomach to be able to see these types of actions unfold."

It now remains to be seen how Roman Reigns' storyline with Sami Zayn will unfold going forward.

