"I was sick to my stomach" - Roman Reigns' family member criticizes The Bloodline for what they did to Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline utterly destroyed Sami Zayn at the end of last Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event. This happened after he had betrayed The Tribal Chief following his victory over Kevin Owens. Jey Uso was upset by this and left the ring.

However, he was not the only Anoa'i family member who didn't enjoy the beatdown. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has criticized his family members for attacking the now-former Honorary Uce.

On Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show following the Royal Rumble, The Usos' dad was asked about what Sami Zayn did to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Rikishi claimed it was the other way around and that he was left speechless following his family's heinous actions:

"Well, I don't think it's what Sami [Zayn] has done to The Bloodline. First of all, before we came on to the air, I was speechless to see what had unfolded in front of me and the world," said Rikishi. (0:16-0:33)

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled the days when Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa were just happy-go-lucky kids. He further mentioned he was sick to his stomach watching what they did:

"I've never seen any type of vibes like this type of attitude. I get it. It's a family, it's The Bloodline, we protect ourselves. We do what we do in professional wrestling. But at the end of the day, I can almost say after watching this, I was sick to my stomach to be able to see these types of actions unfold," added Rikishi. (0:52-1:17)

It remains to be seen how Sami Zayn will retaliate now that he is entirely out of The Bloodline. If there was any doubt, the Royal Rumble proved that the WWE Universe is firmly on his side.

Sami Zayn could be set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

It looks like Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber later this month. The three-time Intercontinental Champion has made it clear where he stands following his exit from The Bloodline.

However, it doesn't seem likely that Zayn will defeat Reigns. The Tribal Chief is set to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Sami will likely reunite with Kevin Owens and challenge The Usos at the event.

Do you think Sami Zayn should defeat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below!

