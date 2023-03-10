"I was perfect for this job" - Former champion reflects on WWE hiring them in 2004 after losing major competition 

Former 24/7 Champion Candice Michelle has looked back on WWE offering her a contract despite losing the 2004 Diva Search competition.

She went on to have a successful career in the company where she held the retired WWE Women's Title and shared the ring with many notable stars, including Beth Phoenix, Mickie James, and Melina.

She returned to the company on July 22, 2019, during the RAW Reunion episode and captured the 24/7 Championship after pinning Kelly Kelly.

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Candice Michelle stated that she was disappointed when she didn't win the 2004 Diva Search. However, when WWE hired her anyway, she knew that she was perfect for the job.

"When I got that call a month later, got offered a three-year contract, I realized, 'Oh, I'm not perfect for the Divas Search, but I was perfect for this job," Michelle said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Candice Michelle on why she hasn't returned to WWE

During the same interview with WrestlingNews.co, the former Women's Champion was asked why she hasn't made a return to the company yet.

Candice Michelle revealed that it's due to personal reasons.

"I think that I've really taken such a step back in my personal life. You know, I've had three kids. I haven't been present on social media like a lot of the other former wrestlers. I really dived into my personal life and raising these children and now just going into where my career is going next, and that hasn't really been live on social media so much," Candice said.

She continued:

"I've gone through many transitions recently and had some health issues lately and so it's actually good that it's not my time right now, but I'm coming out of that so maybe next year at this time when it happens."

Candice Michelle is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She undoubtedly deserves a spot in it.

