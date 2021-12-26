"I personally think he does need help" - Kurt Angle sends an important message to Jeff Hardy

It's been a few weeks since Jeff Hardy's WWE release, and personalities from the professional wrestling world have continued to send messages of support to the Charismatic Enigma.

Kurt Angle reacted to Jeff Hardy's release and had some encouraging words for his former colleague during this week's episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show.'

Angle is no stranger to substance abuse problems, as he went through similar issues during his career. The Olympic Hero said that Jeff Hardy needed to do some soul searching and figure out what's most important to him in life.

While Angle believes Hardy needs to seek professional help, he stated that the decision eventually lies in the former WWE superstar's hands. Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say about Jeff Hardy's situation:

"Well, I've been through it. I think Jeff needs to look himself in the mirror and see what he wants to do. Does he want to change, or does he want to be the same? I personally think he does need help, but that's something he has to deal with it inside himself. He needs to realize what's important in his life. Is it the stuff, or is it the family and his job? And it really comes down to Jeff making a decision on his own," revealed Kurt Angle.

Jeff Hardy's current status

Jeff Hardy will be eligible to sign with another wrestling company in March following the completion of his WWE non-compete clause.

The 3-time WWE Champion has wasted no time getting back into the wrestling space since his release. Hardy has been on a Meet and Greet and Acoustic tour over the past few days.

Photos of Jeff Hardy looking happy and in good health recently also went viral, and he seems to be really motivated towards resuming his wrestling career.

