5 signs that the Hardy Boyz will reunite in AEW

AEW fans could soon see the legendary Hardy Boyz reunite once again, it seems. In early December, Jeff Hardy was released from WWE. This came after the company sent him home after a "rough night" during a live house show event. Hardy then refused the option of rehab.

Jeff has famously struggled with drugs and alcohol in the past but has taken pride in his sobriety in recent years to the point where WWE began making Hardy's addiction issues part of his in-character storylines, something Hardy said in 2020 was "empowering."

The Charismatic Enigma even appeared on a recent episode of Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, where he talked about his intentions of facing Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship program. But it wasn't meant to be, and now AEW might benefit from Jeff reuniting with his brother Matt in Tony Khan's promotion. Here are 5 signs pointing to this possibility.

#5. Jeff Hardy appears on Matt Hardy's Twitch stream, teases potential match in AEW

Jeff Hardy made his first appearance since getting released from WWE when he appeared on his brother Matt's Twitch stream and took a hilarious jibe at his WWE release. Jeff also hinted that he wants to team up with Matt in an Ultimate Deletion match somewhere down the line. AEW seems to be the perfect platform to make this happen as Matt has carved a successful spot for himself as the leader of the Hardy Family Office. You can watch the stream HERE.

In an interview with Essentially Sports, the older Hardy also confessed that he fancies a match between Hardy Boyz and Sting and Darby Allin, who AEW fans consider a spiritual successor to the enigmatic Jeff:

"Sting has helped Darby Allin out so much, and they both help one another up. Darby’s youthful enthusiasm helps Sting out as well. I love them together as a team. I don’t know if one day sometime in the future the Hardy Boyz ever reform in AEW, I would love to do the Hardy Boyz versus Darby Allin and Sting."

Whether it's an Ultimate Deletion match opposite his brother or facing off against the duo of Sting and Allin, the potential dream matches for Jeff Hardy in AEW are mouth-watering.

