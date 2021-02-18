"I phone it in all year round" - WWE's Dolph Ziggler on upping his level during WrestleMania season

WrestleMania season is the best time of year for the WWE Universe. It's a time when everyone on the roster ups their games in hopes of competing on the biggest show of the year. Everyone, except Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler, known for being sarcastic on social media, took to Twitter this afternoon. He spoke about WrestleMania season and taking things up another level during this time of year.

If you’re saying NOW is the time to take it to another level bc the biggest show of the year is almost here, think about what a slap in the face that is to those that don’t let up, ever! Like me,

I phone it in all year round — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) February 17, 2021

How has Dolph Ziggler fared at WWE WrestleMania?

Whether Ziggler is joking or not is irrelevant. The fact is that he hasn't had an excellent record at WrestleMania over his WWE career.

His main-show record of one win and eight losses is undoubtedly a surprising statistic that the WWE Universe might not be aware of. Ziggler has actually only ever had one singles match at WrestleMania, losing to Otis inside the WWE Performance Center last year.

Ziggler is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with "The Glorious" Robert Roode. Therefore, this could be another WrestleMania where Ziggler doesn't get a singles match.

Defending the titles with Roode at WrestleMania would be a better spot for him than in most years. Hopefully, that's the direction WWE takes when we get to April for the biggest show of the year.

15 years in the making & I am less than 1 week away from having as many singles matches at #WrestleMania

as Michael Cole — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 30, 2020

Are you surprised by Dolph Ziggler's record at WWE WrestleMania? Who would you like to see Ziggler face at this year's event? Let us know in the comments.