WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed the technique he would employ to defeat SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Angle and The Baddest Woman on the Planet have a history together as they paired up to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. The match happened to be Rousey's WWE debut. She and Kurt Angle gelled together tremendously and emerged victorious in a memorable back-and-forth bout.

Since Angle has seen Ronda Rousey work closely, he thinks he could hand her a loss if they ever happen to square off. Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle first praised the SmackDown Women's Champion, saying she has no weaknesses. However, the WWE legend explained that he would try to hang around in the match until Rousey got tired, after which he would capitalize on it for the win.

"Ronda would be tough to wrestle. She doesn't have any weaknesses; the girl has it all. It's amazing how quickly she caught onto professional wrestling. So how would I wrestle her? I would wrestle her carefully. And I would definitely try to get her as tired as I possibly could. I would try to wear her down. And once I wear her down, she would become putty in my hands, and I would pin her at will," said Kurt Angle (0:42 - 1:09)

Former WWE star EC3 on Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey's match being rehearsed

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spilled the beans on secret practice sessions for Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey's match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He revealed that the rehearsals took place at the WWE Performance Center for several days leading up to WrestleMania 34.

"The performance center prior to that WrestleMania, there was a dark apron over an entire ring in the corner where each and every day that match was being practiced and rehearsed," said EC3.

Ronda Rousey has come a long way since her debut match and is currently one of WWE's most dominant champions, irrespective of gender.

