"I did pitch an idea" - WWE Hall of Famer teases appearance at WrestleMania 39

The road to WrestleMania 39 is underway, and WWE is seemingly changing things up a bit in their programming. As evidenced lately by title changes, potential storylines, and a new combination of stars for big matches at the Show of Shows.

Every year we witness WWE Legends making an appearance or sometimes even competing at the Grandest Stage of them All. Wrestling veteran Kurt Angle recently said that he might get involved at this year's WrestleMania in Hollywood.

The Olympic Gold Medalist last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, losing to Baron Corbin in a singles bout. It was later revealed that it was Angle's retirement match.

While The Wrestling Machine may never be able to produce a match of supreme quality like he used to, Angle has made appearances on television sporadically since his retirement from the in-ring competition. While speaking to A2theK Wrestling Show, Angle mentioned a potential involvement at this year's Show of Shows.

"I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can’t really tell you right now, but most likely, they’re not going to use it. There’s always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it’ll happen. I’m going to be there anyway. They might as well use me," said Kurt Angle.

There is no doubt that Kurt Angle still thinks about returning to the squared circle, and the truth of the matter is that he has also been instrumental in the success of some of his peers over the years. This includes Corbin himself, who scored arguably the biggest victory and accolade of his career at Mania 35.

Back in 2003, The Olympian Gold Medalist also led a faction dubbed "Team Angle" which helped Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas in the early stages of their careers. Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years since making his debut in WWE.

Kurt Angle recently celebrated his birthday with a fresh talent on WWE programming

Kurt Angle was last seen on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he celebrated his birthday with Gable Steveson.

Steveson first appeared at WrestleMania 38 last year, having been introduced by Stephanie McMahon on Night One of the show. He later got involved in a fight with Chad Gable on Night Two.

Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy have always been compared to Kurt Angle and his power team in the early 2000s.

Combat Wrestling Union @CombatWU Kurt Angle recently spoke on his Kurt Angle Show Podcast about Gable Steveson & Chad Gable. Kurt would say that he would like to manage them along with Otis , and also said that that could be the new Team Angle. Kurt Angle recently spoke on his Kurt Angle Show Podcast about Gable Steveson & Chad Gable. Kurt would say that he would like to manage them along with Otis, and also said that that could be the new Team Angle. https://t.co/uOLuwaiuaS

Could The Wrestling Machine and Steveson be involved in some capacity against Chad Gable and Otis at the Show of Shows? Should he come out of retirement for a WWE match in Hollywood?

