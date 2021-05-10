"I was pretty shocked"- Mickie James reveals which WWE releases surprised her the most

Mickie James recently discussed her release from WWE earlier this year during an appearance on Renee Young's podcast, Oral Sessions.

A number of WWE Superstars were released following WrestleMania last month. These included veteran talents such as Mickie James and Samoa Joe. The releases also included the likes of Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green, Bo Dallas and Tucker among others. James also trended on Twitter following the already infamous 'trash bag' incident that transpired after her release.

Speaking on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Mickie James opened up about her release from WWE. The six-time champion said she was not totally surprised by it. James also opened up about being in a "weird space" in recent months, spending time on the sidelines with injury and trying out other different roles:

"It was like, ‘Oh budget cuts and they seem to be doing very well,’ but at the same time, I was like they always have that cleanup after WrestleMania. They always do it. It’s a traditional thing. For me, I didn’t really not foresee it coming. I’ve been in this space for so long, and I’ve been sitting injured and hanging out and trying out these other roles. I felt like I was in this weird space anyways." H/T: 411Mania

Mickey James comments on Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Chelsea Green's WWE releases

Mickey James said that while she was not really shocked by her own release from WWE, a few of the other releases did come as a surprise to her. These included the releases of Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Chelsea Green:

"I wasn’t so shocked for myself. I was pretty shocked about Billie Kay. I was like that’s weird, I didn’t see that one coming. I think they’re [Kay and Peyton Royce] gonna thrive, they’re gonna do amazing. And Chelsea [Green], she’s so funny. She’s great," James said. H/T: 411Mania

