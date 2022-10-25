Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month at Crown Jewel.

This title shot is only Paul's third match of his WWE career, which began earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. Some fans are less than pleased that a part-timer is being given a championship opportunity with so few matches under his belt.

Logan Paul recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about how he's feeling heading into his match against The Head of the Table, Paul believes he's advancing leaps and bounds every time he steps into the ring and Crown Jewel will be no different.

“Going into Crown Jewel, I’m feeling incredibly athletic, incredibly strong, and I think most importantly, so much smarter as an entertainer and a wrestler," Logan Paul revealed. "You gotta remember this is my third big match. Every time I do it, I think it’s very easy to see my progress. I can feel myself advancing leaps and bounds every time I step in that ring. Saudi Arabia on November 5 is gonna be the biggest stage in the world, and I promise I’m gonna step up to the plate and put on a show like you’ve never seen before, as I do." [H/T: Fightful]

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88



Talked about meeting Roman and Brock backstage for the first time, Sami Zayn’s general hilarity and trying to figure out who he’ll box in January



youtu.be/tJPquUZDrxw Little chat with @LoganPaul this weekTalked about meeting Roman and Brock backstage for the first time, Sami Zayn’s general hilarity and trying to figure out who he’ll box in January Little chat with @LoganPaul this week 😀Talked about meeting Roman and Brock backstage for the first time, Sami Zayn’s general hilarity and trying to figure out who he’ll box in January 👀youtu.be/tJPquUZDrxw

Logan Paul reflects on the first time he met Roman Reigns

Logan Paul also spoke about the first time he met Roman Reigns backstage at a WWE show, where The Tribal Chief introduced himself as Joe.

Paul revealed that this initial conversation is what led to Reigns being a guest on Impaulsive and eventually led to their match next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

“I saw him backstage, and he shook my hand and said, ‘Hey, my name’s Joe.’ In my head, I was like, I thought your name is Roman. But it was just Joe," Logan Paul said. "That was it, man. That conversation warranted a full-length podcast. When he was on the podcast, I started getting that bug. I started getting that itch to… when an alpha enters my presence, I feel it. [Laughs] Then I want to out-alpha the alpha, and the guy’s an alpha. He’s huge, just a massive human being at the top. I’d like to be there someday. Why not November 5?" [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Paul's comments? Are you excited about his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Are you excited for Roman Reigns' match with Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel? Yes No 0 votes