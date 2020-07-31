"I am not a promo guy" -- Randy Orton reveals his biggest backstage struggle in WWE

Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Superstar Randy Orton. During his conversation, Orton discussed a myriad of topics, including his take on multiple false finishes and younger talents risking their longevity in the business with their in-ring maneuvers.

Randy Orton also talked about some of his biggest struggles in WWE and revealed that he was never comfortable with promos. Hence, he preferred clenching his jaw and using his expression to convey the required message.

Randy Orton further revealed that he started looking at his promos more and more in the last couple of years. He now wants to continue concentrating on his promos and realizes that he can do a lot of things that he missed earlier. Here's what Randy Orton had to say,

"I’ve changed a lot. In ’09, I had that good run with Triple H, and earlier in my career as ‘The Legend Killer,’ I was still feeling it out. My answer to everything was to have a very intense look on my face. Clench my jaw, and put it all in the look. I was never a promo guy. The past year, maybe two, I’ve looked at promos completely differently."

"A promo earlier in my career was something I had to get through so I could have that chance to kill it in the ring. I wish it didn’t take so long for me to figure out, but the promo, that’s where we tell the rest of the story. I look forward to continuing to concentrate on my promos. There was a lot there I was missing earlier in my career, and I don’t want to miss out on it anymore."

What's next for Randy Orton in WWE?

Ever since his transition into a 'Legend Killer', Randy Orton has been ruthless on WWE RAW. From Edge to Big Show, there are many who fell prey to Orton's cruel intentions. 'The Viper' has now set his sights on the WWE Championship.

Last week, Randy Orton challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and the latter accepted it. The two are possibly set to lock horns in a title match at SummerSlam next month.