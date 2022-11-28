Bayley sent out a message today following Damage CTRL's loss in the Women's WarGames match last night at WWE Survivor Series.

Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross battled Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch last night in the Women's WarGames match. The hard-hitting match kicked off the premium live event and lasted almost an hour. In the end, Becky Lynch was the difference maker and guided Bianca's team to victory after hitting a Leg Drop off the top of the steel cage to win the match.

The Role Model took to Twitter to say that she was proud of her teammates following the WarGames match.

"No, I’m not okay. I’m not happy. But I am proud @ImKingKota @Iyo_SkyWWE #wargames," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley on possibly introducing a new title in WWE

Bayley recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of WWE adding a secondary title for female superstars.

The women's division currently features the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships as well as the Women's Tag Team Championships. Many fans believe that the company should introduce a midcard title for female superstars.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Bayley said that she likes the idea but it will take time.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Bayley has been in a rivalry with Bianca Belair for a long time, but it appears The EST has officially gotten the better of The Role Model. It will be interesting to see what Bayley and Damage CTRL do next on WWE RAW.

