"I don't put any time in thinking about that" - Former WWE champion believes Brock Lesnar has no interest in facing him

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating superstars to have set foot inside a WWE ring. He has put on some phenomenal matches throughout his career and is a dream opponent for many. However, it seems like he is not interested in facing Kevin Owens again.

Despite being a part of the same company for nearly a decade, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar have just faced off once in singles competition, with the match coming at a house show. According to Road Dogg, The Beast Incarnate refused to work with The Prizefighter. However, the reason for this is unknown. The duo also shared the ring during the Fatal Five-Way WWE Title contest at Day 1 2022.

During a recent interview with India Today, Kevin Owens was asked about a potential WrestleMania match against The Beast Incarnate. The former Universal Champion was quick to shut down the idea, noting that he believed Lesnar had no interest in locking horns with him:

"I don't think Brock Lesnar would be interested in, uh, having a match with me. So I don't put any time in thinking about that," said Owens. [H/T India Today]

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar is likely to return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. However, with WrestleMania season approaching, The Beast Incarnate is expected to return soon and could be back in action as early as Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Lesnar faced Omos at The Showcase of the Immortals last year. But there is no word on who could be his opponent this time. There are speculations that the former Universal Champion could lock horns with Gunther, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Expand Tweet

The Ring General will also be present in the annual men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday and is one of the favorites to win it. If Lesnar does enter the contest, eliminating Gunther could be the perfect way to build up a feud between the two.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.