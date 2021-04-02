"I would have quit the wrestling business" - WWE Hall of Famer did not want to work Paul Heyman's ECW style

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson says he would rather have quit the business than participate in “extreme” matches in Paul Heyman’s ECW.

In 1993, Heyman took over ECW (Eastern Championship Wrestling) and renamed the promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling. Although ECW shows featured a variety of wrestling styles, the company was mostly known for its use of weapons and hardcore wrestling.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson gave credit to the wrestlers who risked injuries to entertain fans in ECW. He also admitted that the hardcore style of wrestling would not have suited him.

“Hats off to what all those guys did to their bodies, making that extreme. It really was extreme. They beat themselves up, they went to extremes. I’m sure if you went back and you took a toll, a legitimate injury toll of what happened, in those days you just didn’t publicize it. A guy would just disappear, I’m sure, off TV for a few weeks or whatever it was. Man, those guys did some incredible things that I would have never… I would have quit the business before doing [that], as much as I love the business. It really was extreme.”

Paul Heyman owned ECW from 1993 until the company went out of business in 2001. The 55-year-old has gone on to work for WWE as a writer, commentator, and on-screen talent. He currently performs as Roman Reigns’ special counsel on WWE SmackDown.

Arn Anderson headlined a Paul Heyman ECW show in 1994

Arn Anderson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 with The Four Horsemen.

In May 1994, Arn Anderson competed in the main event of Paul Heyman’s ECW When Worlds Collide show. He joined forces with Terry Funk in a losing effort against Bobby Eaton and Sabu.

As Anderson mentioned, he did not want to work full-time for ECW. His appearance at When Worlds Collide only occurred as part of a talent exchange deal between ECW and Anderson’s employers at the time, WCW.

Advertisement

It’s that time again! Ask Arn Anything!



If you have a burning question for #ARN, let us know! Leave your question in the replies below and be sure to use the hashtag #AskArn! pic.twitter.com/NCDlQ55di8 — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) April 1, 2021

Paul Heyman is currently preparing to support Roman Reigns in his WrestleMania 37 match against Daniel Bryan and Edge on April 11. Meanwhile, Arn Anderson now works for AEW as a producer and as Cody Rhodes’ mentor.

Please credit ARN and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.