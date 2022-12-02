"I would rather see wrestlers wrestle" - Ex-Writer comments on Logan Paul in WWE

Despite impressing many with his in-ring skills this year, not everyone is all for Logan Paul being in the WWE. Echoing this sentiment was former writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

Paul may have been wrestling's best newcomer this year after stellar matches at both WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam. This was followed by him facing off against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last month for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Freddie Prinze Jr., who worked for the company as a writer for a combined 3 years, shared his views on Logan being a part of WWE main events.

"Look, I get why they’re doing it, I wasn’t a big fan of it. I will say this. He did his thing like the dude can wrestle. He’s done I think three matches now, and I finally watched the Crown Jewel match, I was so proud of the fact that I didn’t watch it because I hate Crown Jewel. It’s just the goofiest." Prinze Jr. added: "Um, so yeah, so it’s a tricky thing. I get why they did it, right. I get why they brought Mr. T to Wrestlemania. But I’m not a fan of it. Like I would rather see wrestlers wrestle." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Despite Prinze Jr.'s skepticism, the 27-year-old's match against The Head of The Table at Crown Jewel was the most-watched version of the event in WWE history. This was thanks partly due to the star power of Logan.

Former WWE Head writer is skeptical on Logan Paul's next rumored opponent

After going toe-to-toe with the company's biggest and most popular star, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the YouTuber now taking on the face of the previous generation, John Cena.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo echoed some of the hesitancy around the company's decision to possibly book the two stars against each other.

"Bro, does that position him, perception-wise? Does that position him as a second banana? Bro, because Reigns beat him. Reigns beat Logan Paul. So, now, if you bring in John Cena to wrestle, I don't know, bro." (H/T Sportskeeda)

It may be some time before fans see Logan Paul back in a WWE ring, however, as he suffered from both a torn MCL and meniscus in his knee following his showdown with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

