WWE should not let Logan Paul face returning legend despite talks with Triple H, claims veteran (Exclusive)

Fans are visibly excited about Logan Paul's next WWE match following his successful showing at Crown Jewel 2022. Recent speculation suggests John Cena could be a possible opponent for The Maverick; however, Vince Russo explained why the match-up was a bad idea for the company.

Logan Paul wrestled for a world title in only his third pro wrestling match at the most recent Saudi Arabia show and even came admirably close to dethroning Roman Reigns in a phenomenal contest. The YouTuber, unfortunately, suffered an injury during the bout and is expected to return for a WrestleMania match in 2023.

Paul has already texted Triple H regarding a dream match with John Cena; however, Vince Russo didn't find the showdown all that alluring.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer said Logan would be perceived as a "second banana" if he got into a program with Cena.

"Bro, does that position him, perception-wise? Does that position him as a second banana? Bro, because Reigns beat him. Reigns beat Logan Paul. So, now, if you bring in John Cena to wrestle, I don't know, bro." [7:35 - 7:54]

Vince Russo highlighted that John Cena has established himself as a massive Hollywood star and explained why the 16-time world champion could risk suffering a severe injury if he wrestles Logan Paul.

The 27-year-old might have proved that he belonged in wrestling, but at the end of the day, he was unsuccessful in defeating the Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel. Vince Russo stated that Logan Paul vs. John Cena doesn't make sense as Logan failed to overcome Roman Reigns' challenge.

Russo continued:

"We're talking about a legit movie star, man. I'm sorry. I hear a lot of guys put over Cena's acting, and bro, this guy is a bonafide movie star. And to me, the booking of that is the second banana. He couldn't beat Roman Reigns, but we're going to give him a shot against John Cena because maybe he could beat him." [7:55 - 8:17]

Could John Cena face a different opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The veteran superstar is pretty much certain to appear at the next WWE mega show in 2023 as it's happening in Hollywood, California. John Cena is amongst the most popular actors in the world, and Triple H would ideally love to have his former rival on the WrestleMania card despite their past differences.

While a match against Logan Paul might not come to fruition, there is a stronger possibility of John Cena returning for a clash against Austin Theory. The 25-year-old star recently regained the United States Championship and namedropped Cena in a scathing promo.

Cena vs. Theory has been teased for a while now, and it could be the match that eventually makes it to the final WrestleMania 39 lineup.

